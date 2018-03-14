Secure the lives of farmers

Buzzing Mumbai is a city with a heart as citizens took to the streets to provide water and snacks to poor farmers who walked in the scorching heat towards Mantralaya with their demands which truly was a noble gesture from a city which has its own daily problems. Farmers too reciprocated by entering the city by walking at night so that the busy Mumbaikars’ lives were not disturbed on Monday morning which was a heart touching move from the illiterate farmers and a gesture that brought tears to our eyes.

Hope the politicians too show some humanity by listening to their demands and do whatever is possible to make their lives better at a time when many farmers are committing suicide as they are living a life of misery. However, most political parties who are backing the farmers’ agitation are actually taking the farmers for a ride as they are using the burdened shoulders of the farmers for their own political survival and the support is just a gimmick.

