Security forces on Friday morning gunned down four terrorists in an encounter in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a big success for the security forces.

According to police, the security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in Pulwama. After that, they launched a joint operation in the area. The terrorists opened fire at security personnel. Thus, they were forced to retaliate and 4 terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed in the gunfight, including a former Special Police Officer (SPO) who turned towards terrorism. Jammu-Kashmir Police tweeted, “Four terrorists have been eliminated.They reportedly belong to JeM. Operation is over.”

It is remarkable that the security forces have scaled up anti-terror operation in the Kashmir Valley. Over 100 terrorists, including 23 foreign nationals, have been killed in Kashmir in the first five months of 2019. According to news agency PTI, among the terrorists killed, Shopian accounted for a maximum of 25. Pulwama was second with the killings of 15 terrorists, followed by Awantipora with 14 and Kulgam with 12.