Political parties often dump their ideological baggage to come together and the adhesive being their fervent desire to cling on to power like a limpet. There is a tide in the affair of men, which taken at the flood, leads to fortune. Omitted, all the voyage of their life is bound in shallows and miseries. For the time being it is united colours of Uddhav Thackeray and Sena gets cracking. The trio of Sena-Congress-NCP can work in peace. It is likely to stick in alliance crew given the diametrically opposite stances of two of the stakeholders in the current government. But this is where, the septuagenarian Sharad Pawar steps in, the buffer element in the reaction. For now Uddhav is the man of the moment.

The Tug of War finally gets over. The nail-biting scenario has emerged as a political power shift. I Hope for a better future of Maharashtra. It’s time for the newly-power packed alliance to work effectively and impressively. It’s time to leave a mark on grabbing this opportunity that had become available after a series of omissions and commissions.

Please provide five years of clean and efficient government and make Maharashtra a model state in every respect so that the rest of Indian states can follow your role model. Post poll defection is breach of trust, it is rather shameful for Sena to go with pre-poll enemies. Has the ‘Tamasha’ ended or it has begun only now? The biggest volte-face we have seen in the recent times on the part of Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of three days duration, who has tendered his resignation citing ‘personal’ reasons which he could not foresee all of three days ago and which made Fadnavis to tender his resignation too. What one can make of these developments except to come to the conclusion that the power hungry politicians will go to any length to betray the electorate to self serve their selfish interests.

Whatever happened in Maharashtra BJP’s core committee will make postmortem of it. Both Shah and Modi has to amend campaign. In particular Shah has been more aggressive whereas Modi has been making show offs like how he has been getting response in foreign countries where ever he goes to attend various conferences or scheduled visits. Not only the state’s local issues must be seen but corresponding solutions should be worked out. Unless it is not done the future of BJP shall become bleak.

No doubt; India do have a robust system, judiciary, legislature, administration corrects occasional turbulence. Remember, absolute authority corrupts absolutely. Devendra Fadnavis was by far the cleanest and most non-controversial CM that we have had in the recent past. The state of Maharashtra will miss him. He was the first Chief Minister in 50 years to rule the state for full five years. We hope that implementation of all the commitments made by Maha Vikas Aghadi in Common Minimum Programme will start within the first 50 days. All parties including youth bodies should also form joint action committees to keep an eye on the implementation of CMP.

It would be a great turning point in Indian governance levels, if this seemingly “poisonous” churning inside the Maharashtra cauldron turns into a disruption to take things forward in a new bonhomie that works for the Good of the People. Time would tell more.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)