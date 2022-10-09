Uddhav Thackeray,, Shiv Sena, | Image: Twitter/@OfficeofUT

The Uddhav Thackeray camp of Shiv Sena submitted a list of three names and symbols for the upcoming Andheri East Assembly constituency bypolls to the Election Commission.

Amid a row over Shiv Sena’s ‘Bow and Arrow’ symbol claim, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday froze the symbol barring both the rival camps in the party from using it in the upcoming Assembly bypoll slated for November 3.

Following this, the Thackeray faction on Sunday submitted the options of ‘Trishul’, ‘Rising Sun’ and ‘Torch’ as symbols for the party to the Election Commission.

Further, the Thackeray camp suggested three names — Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray), Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) for the upcoming bye-elections.

“Our party’s name is Shiv Sena, if ECI gives any of the names related to Shiv Sena including ‘Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray)’, ‘Shiv Sena (Prabodhankar Thackeray)’ or ‘Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)’, that would be acceptable to us,” Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) MP Arvind Sawant told media persons.

Meanwhile, the Shinde faction hit out at the rival Thackeray camp, saying it would not get any votes and was busy seeking public sympathy.

Minister in Chief Minister Shinde’s cabinet Deepak Kesarkar said, “They (Uddhav faction) have not done anything in the past 2.5 years. People would not vote for them, thus they are seeking sympathy. ECI is a constitutional authority, we should keep its respect, not insult them over Twitter.” “We have all the documents and we have a majority. We will get justice and the symbol as well,” added Kesarkar.