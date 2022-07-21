Image: Agencies

On Thursday, two people were arrested for tricking Rs 22 Lakh using an online payment application and transferring money from his account, said Mumbai police.

According to a Dindoshi police station official, two persons befriended the 68-year-old victim and transferred Rs 22 lakh from his account through an online payment app on the pretext of playing a game on his mobile phone.

“After a complaint was filed, we managed to arrest both accused. Further probe into the incident is underway,” he added.