Shiv Sena Party leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday stated that he has requested Maharashtra Government to build a veterinary hospital at the construction site of the Aarey metro car shed.

The Shiv Sena leader said, “ Whatever anger they (Maharashtra Government) have against us should not be taken out on the city. Jungles and the environment need to be protected, climate change is upon us”. After which he also said, “ We had proposed construction to be turned into a veterinary hospital for jungle”.

In the past, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray urged the Eknath Shine government to scrap the Aarey metro project. The Aarey Colony has 13,000 hectares is home to 27 Adivasi villages and many animal species and in that area, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced a plan to cut down 2,700 trees from the Aarey colony to build car shed for the Metro.

In the year 2019 Bombay High Court stated a verbal direction was given to the Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) and the state government to not cut the trees in the Aarey colony for its metro car shed. The decision was agreed upon by the MMRCL and the state government.

The High Court in the year October 2019 dismissed all petitions against the proposed cutting of over 2,500 trees in Aarey Colony of Mumbai to build a Metro car shed.

After the dismissal of the petitions from the High Court, However Maharashtra government still kept a stay on the order for the Aarey metro car shed project.

When the Maharashtra government gave a stay order on the Aarey metro car shed project there was a huge agitation in the city.

After the agitation in the city of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the year 2020, announced that the state government has withdrawn cases that are registered against people who were protesting against the Aarey metro car shed.