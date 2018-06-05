Shiv Sena minister in Maharashtra Deepak Sawant has submitted his resignation to party president Uddhav Thackeray and he will now be drafted for organisational work in the state.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray, said today Sawant, who holds the health portfolio in the BJP-led government, submitted his resignation yesterday.

Sawant is an MLC from a graduate constituency, but he has not been renominated by his party from the seat which is going to poll later this month.

“Deepak Sawant has submitted his resignation (to Uddhav Thackeray) and he will now work for the party,” the Yuva Sena chief said.

Aaditya Thackeray, who heads the Sena’s youth wing, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of “Bottles for Change”, a plastic recycling initiative launched by leading mineral water brand Bisleri on the occasion of World Environment Day.

A Sena leader, meanwhile, said Sawant was present at the state cabinet meet held today as his resignation letter has not yet been sent to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

About Sawant’s presence at the cabinet meet, the Sena leader said his term as a member of the legislative council will end on July 7, and he will remain a minister till the CM accepts his resignation.

“Even after his term ends, Sawant will have six months, according to the law, to become a member of one of the Houses again,” the Sena leader said.

Sawant is the legislator from Mumbai Graduates’ constituency.

Elections to four constituencies from the Upper House – Nashik Division Teachers’, Mumbai Teachers’, Mumbai Graduates’ and Konkan Division Graduates’ – will be held on June 25.

Sawant’s resignation came within hours of the Shiv Sena fielding anohter party functionary, Vilas Potnis, from the Mumbai Graduates constituency.