Kalyan: Shiv Sena leader supporting Uddhav Thackeray attacked, blames ex-corporater favouring Eknath Shinde faction Uddhav Thackeray’s supporter and Kalyan city’s Shiv Sena vice-president Harshvardhan Palande was attacked by three to four unidentified people.

The incident took place around at 11pm on Santoshi Mata Road in Kalyan East on Tuesday.

Palande has suffered injuries on his two fingers and leg, and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan