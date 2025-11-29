Shivakumar Meets Siddaramaiah Over Breakfast Amid Intensifying Karnataka Power Tussle 2

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar arrived at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence ‘Kaveri’ on Saturday morning for a crucial breakfast meeting aimed at breaking the deadlock over the state’s leadership issue.

The political tension, simmering for nearly two months, escalated after November 20, when the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years in office—reviving Shivakumar’s claim that he was promised the chief ministership on a rotational basis. Siddaramaiah, however, has maintained that he has the mandate to continue as CM for the full five-year term.

Following growing pressure and internal discord, the Congress high command on Friday stepped in and directed both leaders to resolve the matter amicably through dialogue. Siddaramaiah subsequently invited his deputy for the breakfast meeting.

Before leaving for the CM’s residence, Shivakumar avoided questions from the media, saying he would speak only after the meeting concluded.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office said the menu included idli, vada, sambar, chutney and uppittu (upma)—a traditional southern spread served as the two leaders attempt to iron out differences that have begun to unsettle the state leadership.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to set the tone for the Congress government’s political stability in Karnataka in the coming months.