An Indonesian villager, Wa Tiba (54) was swallowed by a python on June 15.

This is the second time in barely a year’s time that a villager became prey to a python.

Muna Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Agung Ramos Paretongan Sinaga said Wa Tiba, who was a housewife disappeared on Thursday night after she went to inspect her corn plantation, about a half mile from her house, as per The Jakarta Post.

The field is surrounded by cliffs, caves and a certain number of reticulated pythons.

Wa Tiba wanted to check the plantation as wild boars often destroyed the crops.

When by 6 am the next day she had not returned home, her sister went to look out for her at the plantation.

She found Tiba’s footprints, a torch, her machete and slippers.

She then immediately sought assistance from the locals.

At around 9:30 am, residents found a 23 feet long python near the plantation. It was so bloated that it could barely move.

The locals killed the snake. On dissecting its stomach, they found Wa Tiba’s body.

GRAPHIC CONTENT. VIEWERS DISCRETION ADVISED