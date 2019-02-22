India’s Shubhankar Sharma made two nice birdies over the last four holes to ensure a solid start with a score of one-under 70 to be placed tied 19th after the first round of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

Shubhankar, 22, who catapulted into global fame by leading after 54 holes on his PGA Tour debut at the 2018 edition, is now tied 19th on a day, when Rory McIlroy (63) and Dustin Johnson (64) pulled themselves well clear of the field at the Par-71 Chapultepec Golf Club.

Last year Shubhankar finished tied ninth at the $10.25 million tournament.

Thai star Kiradech Aphibarnrat produced his best opening round of the year on the PGA TOUR, carding a three-under 68 for a share of the seventh spot.