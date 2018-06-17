Indian badminton player Ajay Jayaram has lost in the semi-final of US Open super 300 tournament bringing an end to India’s challenge in the competition. Jayaram was defeated by sixth ranked Netherlands player Mark Caljouw 21-13, 23-21 at the penultimate stage.

The 30-year-old was lagging behind right from the beginning and failed to pose any challenge to Calijouw in the first set.

After trailing by 9-4 in the second set, he made a solid comeback and tied the score at 21-21. But the Dutch opponent was too good for the Indian on the day. He scored two straight points and fixed a spot for himself in the final.

Former world number 13 is on a comeback trail after a series of injuries kept him out of the action. He has recently started playing regular Badminton and his successful run at the US open tournament is likely to boost the confidence of the shuttler.

The final clash for the title will take place between Calijouw and Korean shuttler Lee Dong Keun on June 17.