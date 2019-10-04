World Animal Day is a time to celebrate and appreciate our relationship with the animals that share the planet with us. Nine decades ago, the idea of World Animal Day was mooted by Heinrich Zimmermann, the German writer. He organised the first World Animal Day on March 24, 1925, in the Sport Palace in Berlin, Germany. Over 5,000 people attended. Initially, he found a following only in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Czechoslovakia. But, Zimmermann worked on promoting World Animal Day. Finally, in May 1931 at a congress of the world’s animal protection organisations in Florence, Italy, his proposal to make October 4 World Animal Day universal, was accepted.

There are also other days linked to animals such as World Farmed Animals Day (October 2), World Day for Laboratory Animals (April 24), World Wildlife Day (March 3) and many more. However, World Animal Day is the one day of the year that embraces all animals and the unique concerns of each, in every country. It unites the animal welfare movement, mobilising it into a global force for change.

Ecosystems are extremely fragile and when any species becomes extinct, it has serious repercussions. So, it is important to conserve the balance in our ecosystems and protect the animals. It ensures that tens of thousands of people will maintain their farming and fishing livelihoods. Over the years, World Animal Day has seen great success in improving the lives of animals.

In Egypt, the day’s events have led to additional clauses in the Egyptian constitution that offer rights to animals. Similarly, in Sudan, the parliament has introduced new legislation meant to protect animals. Today, there are 89 ambassadors raising awareness, and encouraging participation in, 76 countries around the globe. So it is time to have a rational thinking on animals and to have a holistic approach in taking care of animals as well as birds.

Act for a cause includes:- Pet adoption drives, Fund-raising events such as concerts and sponsored walks, Film screening, Veterinary treatment camp, Peaceful protest march, Volunteer at a zoo or a park, Make your own pledge board to help our a noble cause.

This is also an opportune time to talk about the humane treatment of farm animals and to advocate for protection of habitats of wild animals. This is now a social movement with the hope of raising the status of animals to improve their lives. To achieve this, animal welfare organisations, community groups, youth and children’s clubs, businesses and individuals organise events to draw attention to animal issues.

There are initiatives like Save Tiger day and this should spread to all animals in the horizon.

