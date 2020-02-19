A six-year-old boy in Virar suffered 60 per cent burns after coming in contact with a live wire in his society. The lad named Anish Mourya was trying to retrieve his ball from a roof on Tuesday, when he happened to touch the wire.

Anish was playing on the first floor of the common balcony of Gangai building, when the ball landed on a shade of the shop below. While retrieving his ball from the shade, Anish came in contact with the live wire.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Sion hospital. Reports say that he is on his way to recovery.