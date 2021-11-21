SKM to continue protests; Union lists out demands announcing march to Parliament

Though the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) welcomed the repealing of three farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it said on Sunday that the farmers’ protest is not just against the three farm laws.

The SKM an umbrella body of over 40 protesting Kisan unions, on Sunday announced that the protests against the Central government over a number of agri-related issues will continue.

While speaking to the media, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “We discussed the repeal of farm laws. After this, some decisions were taken. SKM’s predecided programs will continue as it is – Kisan panchayat in Lucknow on November 22, gatherings at all borders on November 26 and march to Parliament on November 29.”

Listing out the farmers’ demands, Rajewal said the Kisan unions will write an open letter to PM Modi and mention pending demands – MSP Committee, its rights, its time frame, its duties; Electricity Bill 2020, withdrawal of cases on farmers.

“We will also write to him to sack the Minister of State Home Ajay Mishra Teni over the Lakhimpur Kheri,” he added.

Rajewal further said that another meeting of SKM will be held on November 27 to discuss way future course of action. “For a decision on further developments, another meeting of SKM will be held on November 27. The decision will be taken on the basis of the situation until then,” he added.

Rakesh Tikait of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the key organisations leading the agitation, did not attend the meeting as he is currently in Lucknow. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) meeting, which was going on at the Singhu border, concluded on Sunday.

The meeting was called to discuss the future course of action on farmers’ protests after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three farm laws. As the government has agreed to withdraw the three farm laws, the farmer unions have shifted their focus on minimum support price (MSP), demanding a law on it.

The farmers are also demanding compensation for the farmers who lost their lives during farmers’ protests and the withdrawal of cases registered against them. The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past year across Delhi’s borders.