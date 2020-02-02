Slab of seven storey building collapses in Andheri, 4 injured including a minor

At least four people including a 4-year-old boy have been injured on Sunday after a seven storey building collapsed in Andheri. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at Vishal housing society near Dongri area, Andheri West.

After the incident the neighbours have taken the four injured people to the civic-run Cooper hospital. An officer of the hospital said three people are treated while the minor boy who has been identified as Arzan Kalesha is undergoing treatment.

The reason behind the collapsed is still to ascertain. More details are awaited.