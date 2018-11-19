India’s Sonia Chahal (57kg) defeated former world champion Stanimira Petrova in a controversial bout to enter the quarterfinals but another local hope Saweety Boora (75kg) bowed out on a stormy day at the women’s World Boxing Championships on Monday.

The 21-year-old Sonia, daughter of a farmer from Haryana, was trailing after the second round but recovered in the final round to win the close bout 3-2. All the five judges ruled in favour of the Indian in the third round and that sealed the win for the local hope.

Petrova, a gold medal winner in the 2014 edition in the 54kg, expressed her displeasure with the decision. The 27-year-old accused the judges of “corruption”.

“I want to say only one thing, it is corruption by the judges. It is not a fair result,” she told reporters.

Her coach Petar Yosifov Lesov threw a water bottle inside the ring in protest and the International Boxing Association (AIBA) barred him from ringside and revoked his accreditation.

Sonia, on her part, said it was a fair result.

“How can all the five judges go wrong? It was a fair decision,” she said.

Soniawon a gold in the National Championships in 2016. Last year, she won a gold in the Serbia Cup. She fetched a bronze in the Ahmet Comert Boxing Tournament this year.

Sonia next faces Arias Castenada Yeni Marcela of Columbia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

India, however, suffered a jolt with former wolrd silver-medallist Saweety (75kg) losing her opening bout to Elzbieta Wojcik of Poland in a unanimous decision.

The 23-year-old Saweety won a silver in the 2014 World Championships in 81kg category. Saweety was the second Indian to bow of the tournament after former champion L Sarita Devi (60kg).