Speeding car hits woman in Goregaon, driver absconds

A woman in her 60s was hit by a speeding car at Goregaon (west) on Tuesday night. The incident took place at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday when she was crossing S V Road near Sahara Studio in Goregaon. It was then that a BMW car hit her from behind.

According to a report, the driver fled the spot after committing the crime. However, some eyewitness were quick enough to take down the registration number of the vehicle. They immediately alerted the police. The police said that the car was heading northwards when the accident took place and soon later the driver failed to control the vehicle due to its high speed.

Police said, “We have identified the driver. He will be arrested soon”. After the accident, the passerbys took the woman to a hospital, however she died before she could be admitted as she had suffered head injuries. Currently, the police are looking out for the accused. Investigations are on.