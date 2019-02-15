More than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and many others were injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber with Mahindra Scorpio carrying more than 200 kg of explosives rammed into a CRPF convoy of 70 vehicles. The attack is being considered as the worst terror attack in decades and it is also observed by the experts that it can’t take place without a proper plan. Why such a gruesome act of terrorism just before the Lok Sabha elections?

Is it to get some religious political mileage by promoting hatred between the Hindus and the Muslims against each other? In a conversation with Afternoon Voice, J&K National Conference member Mushtaq Ahmed Shah Bukhari asserted, “Why was the army so negligent while travelling through the militant infested area? Their carelessness killed nearly 50 people. It is an inhuman act. It is unfortunate and shows the weakness of the Indian Army and the central government. The BJP will certainly use this attack as an advantage to get back to power. We don’t care which political party governs the centre, we want our army to be safe.”

The photographs of the attack which got surfaced on the internet clearly showed the charred remains of the vehicles across the highway alongside the blue military buses. Officials also said that the attack was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar alias “Waqas Commando”, a resident of Kakapora, who had joined the terrorist outfit last year. The scale of the terror strike has exceeded the Uri attack that happened in September 2016, when four heavily armed terrorists targeted an army brigade headquarters causing 19 deaths. However, as per the Indian Army claims, it had responded with a cross-border surgical strike in which destroyed several terror launch pads. J&K BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma expressed, “In Jammu, protests are going on everywhere; Pakistan has done an intolerable offence! The sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain. Strict action should be taken against this disgusting incident. This is neither a political situation nor about dividing the Hindus and Muslims. Pakistan has no religion and the Army sacrifice should not go waste. Traitors should not be spared.”

Expressing his anger over the gruesome act of terror in Pulwama, Hazrat Maulana Moin Miya said, “We condemn and criticise the terror attack against the Army in Pulwama. Pakistan should be declared a terrorist nation. This brutal act should not go unpunished. The matter needs to be investigated too as I see that our intelligence agencies have failed too. I will pray that there should be peace in the country. The Hindus and the Muslims should live in unity and peace. Only unity in our country can counter the terrorist forces.”

On the condition of anonymity, a resident of Mumbai told AV, “During 26/11 attack, the then opposition leaders (BJP) blamed Congress and attacked the government saying that it doesn’t have the courage to counter terrorism (Inke Pas Int Ka Jawab Patthar Se Dene Ki Takat Nahi Hai). However, when it comes to them, they seem to be total hell-bent on giving explanations and blame-game; above all, what is hurting the most is that the ‘Bhakts’ are roaming out defending the ruling government as saying that the soldiers have given their lives on Valentine’s Day for the sake and love of their motherland. It is disgusting, shameful, and idiotic.”

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP Vinod Boyanapalli expressed, “Since the time of independence, India is facing the problem of terrorism. We should not say that the BJP has failed! The problem of J&K is very difficult to resolve. A terror attack can’t polarise voters as our people know it’s an age-old problem faced by the country. The Government of India should start a discussion with Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack and said, “Those behind the terrorist attack will have to play a heavy price. The terrorists have made a grave mistake. I assure everyone that the forces behind the attack, we will bring forces behind the attack, we will bring them to justice.” Countries from across the globe expressed their will to stand strong with India in combating the menace of terrorism.

Congress MP Nandi Yellaiah stated, “Pulwama attack is a very big loss to the country and we condemn this attack. The people of the country are very hurt and angry. It is very important to find out who are the masterminds behind this attack. PM Modi should himself take charge of the investigation.”

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, “My heart goes out to the loved ones of each and every victim. I share their pain with all my heart. I sincerely hope that those responsible for this dastardly terror attack will be brought to justice and made to pay for this appalling act which goes against every tenet of humanity.” While commenting on the grave terror attack, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that the whole Opposition parties are with the government and jawans in this difficult time.

While reports pronounce the Pulwama terror attack as the biggest in the recent years, the data recently released by the Ministry of Home Affairs shows that there has been a 95 per cent rise in the number of the security personnel killed in terrorist attacks. Besides this, these last five years also saw a 176 per cent rise between the number of terrorist incidents in J&K.

On the condition of anonymity, an army officer posted in the northeast region commented, “It’s a sad day for the whole country but what hurts more is to see people commenting in favour of the terrorists, don’t let the sacrifice of the martyrs go in vain like this.”