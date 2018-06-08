Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore has approved the upward revision of pension to meritorious sportspersons.

Under the revision, the rate of pension has been doubled of the existing rate of pension on winning medals in international sports events.

Following the upward revision of pension, the medallist at the Olympic/Para-Olympic Games will get Rs.20,000 while a gold medallist at World Cup/World Championship in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines will get Rs.16,000.

The medal winners at the Olympic Games were earlier getting Rs 10,000 per month while gold medallists at the World Cup/World Championships in Olympic and Asian Games disciplines were receiving Rs 8,000 per month.

Silver/bronze medallist at World Cup/World Championship in Olympics and Asian Games disciplines and gold medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games will now get Rs.14,000 from earlier Rs 7,000 per month.

Silver and Bronze medallist in Asian Games/Commonwealth Games/Para Asian Games will get Rs.12,000.

The rate of pension of medal winners in the Para-Olympics Games and Para Asian Games will be at par with the medal winners in the Olympic Games and Asian Games respectively.

World Championships held once in four years will only be considered for pension.

It is highlighted in the revised scheme that the sportsperson should retire from active sports career and attaining the age of 30 years at the time of applying pension under the scheme.

An undertaking to this effect will be given by the sportsperson in the application form itself and the same has also been confirmed from SAI while forwarding application for verification of achievements of the applicant.

In the case of existing pensioners, the revision in rate of pension will be effective from April 1, 2018.