Sri Lanka’s main political parties on Monday filed petitions challenging President Maithripala Sirisena’s sacking of parliament and asked the Supreme Court to restore the legislature.

Three parties, which together enjoy an absolute majority in the assembly, asked the highest court to also declare Sirisena’s October 26 sacking of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe illegal.

Sri Lanka has been gripped by an unprecedented constitutional crisis since Sirisena appointed former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse to replace Wickremesinghe, who insists he is still Prime Minister.