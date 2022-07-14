mage: Agencies

The Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was living in the Maldives as the protestors of Sri Lanka were protesting at the official residence and office due to a shortage of LP gas. The President has now departed from the Maldives to Singapore on Thursday.

As per the report, “President Rajapaksa has already left Maldives has started his journey to Singapore in a Private Jet” mentioned in the ANI report.

The Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa whose location was unknown for a very long time had informed its officials a few days ago to distribute LP gas to the country and approximately 3200 tonnes of LP gas were distributed.

The 73-year-old President living with his wife Ioma Rajapaksa was staying in the Maldives capital named Malé will be departing to Singapore in a private jet. The president and his wife were traveling with their two security officials.

The protestors were protesting outside the office and President’s official residence due to the shortage of LP gas in the country. The storm of protestors increased on July 9 after which on Wednesday the President will hand over his resignation as mentioned in the ANI report.

In a report of ANI it has also stated that “ When the President escaped with his wife to the Maldives he had appointed the Prime Minister of the Sri Lanka Country Ranil Wickremesinghe as the interim President of the country.

The protestors of Sri Lanka have also stated “GotaGoGama” was the announcement made by the protestors and stated will hand over all the government buildings, president office and President’s official residence to maintain peace in the Country.