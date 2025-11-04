Stalin Dares PM Modi to Speak in Tamil Nadu, Accuses Him of 'Vote Politics' 2

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of indulging in “vote politics” during his recent speech in Bihar. He also questioned whether the prime minister had the “courage” to make such remarks in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin claimed that PM Modi had referred to Tamil Nadu as a place merely meant for visitors to reside. “Does he have the courage to speak like that in Tamil Nadu?” Stalin asked, addressing a gathering at party MP A. Mani’s family function on Monday.

Declaring that no amount of conspiracies, slander, or fake news would derail his party, Stalin asserted, “No matter what anyone does, I can assure you that the DMK will form the government again in 2026.”

The chief minister said the DMK was determined to free Tamil Nadu from the clutches of the AIADMK, accusing the opposition party of hypocrisy over the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Referring to the all-party meeting on the SIR exercise held on November 2—which was boycotted by both the BJP and the AIADMK—Stalin accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami of “double standards.”

He said it was the duty of all political parties to oppose the SIR exercise, which he described as one that “snatches away the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu and buries democracy.”