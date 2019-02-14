Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson says Stan Lee has been “one of the greatest influences” on his life as the late Marvel comic legend was instrumental in helping him understand the world of superheroes intimately.

Lee, who revolutionised pop culture as the co-creator of iconic superheroes like Spider-Man and The Hulk, died in November last year, at the age of 95.

“We generally ran into work, at premiers, occasionally he might show up on sets. I’ve been reading comic books all the time and so Stan has been one of the greatest influences on my life in terms of ‘who they are’, ‘how I feel about them’, ‘what I think that they can do’, ‘what they are capable of and what it means to be on the inside’. He’ll be missed,” the actor said at “Captain Marvel” Asia press conference.

Jackson, 70, who plays the inimitable Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will appear in his de-aged persona keeping the film’s timeline of the ’90s in mind.

And he said the way the studio scans the actors as they prepare for their roles, it would be obvious to see Lee star in all Marvel movies till the end of time.

Before his death, Lee had already filmed his signature cameos for “Captain Marvel”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and the much anticipated “Avengers: Endgame”.

“We all feel Stan is going to be somewhere. I don’t know where he was in this particular film, when he’s going to show up or most of the other films. And I’m sure, the way they scan us, he might still end up in every Marvel movie we do. You’ll be shocked. They probably got a lot of stuff so they can stick Stan… anywhere,” Jackson said.