State faces shortage of policemen; 8,000 cops to be recruited for citizens’ safety

State home minister Anil Deshmukh has announced that the home ministry and police department is sincerely considering on recruiting nearly 8,000 members in the Maharashtra Police department to strengthen the force. He assured that the vacancies for the posts will be launched soon. Deshmukh emphasised on the increasing rate of student suicides and asked the parents to not add pressure on their expectations. He also asked the youth and young adults to prepare both for competitive exams and police recruitment. He also mentioned that officials will also consider to make stringent laws to curb crime against women, illegal money lending, Naxalism and other issues. The Maharashtra Police needs more members to maintain law and order situation in state.

Around 47,000 police personnel have been deployed to protect 14,842 special persons. UP, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest difference between sanctioned policemen and actual policemen on duty. In spite of a shortage of policemen, around 47,000 policemen are deployed for the safety of VIPs to keep them happy. The shortage of policemen has often been blamed for rising crime in India. From insurgency to rising crime against women, the blame is usually placed on a skewed police-people ratio and high vacancies in police forces.

India’s police force is divided into two categories: Civil Police and Armed Police. While Civil Police is designated for maintaining law and order, prevention and detection of crime and law enforcement. On the other hand, Armed Police are kept handy during natural disasters or riots/civil unrest.