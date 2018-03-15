Stop Child Abuse

There are thousands of children who get abused every year. Every child deserves a childhood full of happiness and love, but criminals make this impossible for them.

Many incidents of child abuse fail to get media attention as, according to an NGO report, some 14 cases of child abuse get reported from across India on a daily basis. According to the latest figure more than 1,764 cases of child abuse were reported from across the country in the first six months of 2017 alone. If we want to eradicate child labour from our country, we must deal with the primary causes, including poverty that leads to child labour.

Md Rustam Parwez

