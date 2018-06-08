Plastic ban won’t work if loopholes in the law is not plugged by the authorities. Steep fines would mean more corruption as people would willingly bribe officials when caught breaking the law. The law should be more strict on corrupt officials than offenders for 100 per cent plastic ban. Fines actually serves no purpose when what is attended is not achieved.

We need change of culture and habitat and public should be made aware of the dangers of plastic on environment. Stop plastic production for complete ban as people can’t use something if it is unavailable. Jute and cloth bags should be distributed free to the poor and subsidised rates for the middle class so that they get into a habbit of using them regularly. Don’t think government is serious on environment protection as we have strange laws in our country. Cigarettes are injurious to health but still it’s production is not stopped and so is the case of alcohol!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)