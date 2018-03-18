Story of a genius

Stephen Hawking was a giant of theoretical physics who bridged the divide between Science and popular culture. We have indeed lost a genius whose science was matched with humanity and humour. Hawking was a remarkable man who never let his disability define him but managed to rise above physical disabilities to become one of the world’s intellectual geniuses of the 20th century. He helped to change the way we all perceive disabled people. He will perhaps be remembered best as the man with the brilliant mind trapped in a broken body.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)