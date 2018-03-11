Strict public smoking ban needed

Smoking is a serious health hazard. It doesn’t only affect the health of active smokers, but passive smokers are also at potential risk. The alarming increase in smoking in public places is a serious issue and one that must be dealt with strictly.

Although education institutions are non-smoking zones, a majority of students still smoke freely. From nursery till high school, students are taught about the dangers of smoking, but now it has become a fashion statement. Cigarette smoking in universities is seen as a social activity by those who take part in it. It is an important public health issue and the authorities must take action against this. Our young generation is the future of India and it is our duty to set a better example for the generation to come.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)