Success is the sum of efforts

The road to success is not straight. There is a curve called Failure, a loop called Confusion, speed bumps called Friends, red lights called Enemies and caution lights called Family. You will have flats called Jobs. But, if you have a spare called Determination, an engine called Perseverance, insurance called Faith, you will make it to a place called Success. In order to achieve success, there are some methods and skills to achieve success: first set your goal, second develop yourself and explore your abilities, third organise your time and self management. Be patient and don’t worry about changes in the upcoming challenges or accusations of favouritism in any subject. Ultimately, 99 per cent of the time, it is your hard work which brings you success. A determined of success should not lose heart if they fail in the first attempt. It is possible that “success may be delayed, but it won’t be denied.” Keep working till you reach your goal.

Ashfaque Nadvi

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)