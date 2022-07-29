Representative image

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed by NGO Vanashakti alleging that a large number of trees are being cut afresh in the Metro car shed plot in Aarey Colony in violation of SC orders.

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the protests against mass cutting of trees in the Aarey car shed plot in 2019 and had ordered status quo on October 7, 2019, after solicitor general Tushar Mehta gave an undertaking that no fresh felling would be done till the next date of hearing.

The status quo order had been extended from time to time.