The ‘Save Aarey’ activists on Wednesday told the media that their petition to shift the Metro-3 car shed out of Aarey forest is likely to be heard in the Supreme Court by next week as the Chief Justice of India has assigned this pressing environmental matter to a bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud for hearing.

Environmentalist D Stalin of Vanashakti NGO told the media, “We are thankful to the apex court for quickly assigning a bench for this eco-sensitive matter of Aarey forests. We are going to raise all the key points: like how the 41 hectares of state government-owned land is available at the Kanjurmarg site for car sheds of all the Metro lines. If the government is allowed to build the Metro-3 car shed inside Aarey, then by 2030, they will want to further expand the area for the Metro project, which will totally destroy Aarey forest. ”