Former finance minister Arun Jaitley expressed his inability to serve as union minister citing poor health. Similarly, former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj supposed to have denied a cabinet berth in the Modi Sarkar 2.0 on the poor health ground. Earlier, she has also denied to fight the Lok Sabha elections. Former health minister JP Nadda is going to be next president of the BJP in the place of Amit Shah, who has taken oath as cabinet minister. Hansraj Gangram Ahir and Manoj Sinha lost the elections. So, they missed the cabinet berth. But it is surprising that Suresh Prabhu, Uma Bharti, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Maneka Gandhi are among ministers who are dropped from the Modi government. According to sources, many former ministers can get important role in the party organisation.

It is remarkable that Suresh Prabhu had held the commerce and industry portfolio as well as the civil aviation ministry. Prabhu also remained the railways minister before Piyush Goyal succeeded him. Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi was the union women and child development minister whereas Manoj Sinha had held the Ministry of Communications in the previous government. KJ Alphons, Mahesh Sharma and Jual Oram were tourism, culture and tribal affairs ministers in previous government.

Ram Kripal Yadav (rural development), Radhakrishna P (ministry of shipping, ministry of finance), Jayant Sinha (civil aviation), Anant Kumar Hegde (skill development and entrepreneurship), SS Ahluwalia (electronics and information technology) and Vijay Goel (parliamentary affairs) are also dropped from new cabinet of PM Modi.