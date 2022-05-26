Dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze on Wednesday filed an application in the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court to become an approver against other accused including former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case. Vaze has sought to become an approver in the corruption case and has requested to be pardoned and made an approver. CBI has given its nod to his application with conditions.

The CBI Court will hear on May 30. Both Deshmukh and Vaze are in judicial custody in separate cases by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

NIA arrested Vaze in March in connection with the investigation into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. Vaze is the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25. Meanwhile, Deshmukh was arrested on November 1 in connection with extortion and money laundering allegations levelled against him by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

In a letter to CM Thackeray in March last year, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings, including asking Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.