After putting the entire Twitterati in a state of shock, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a tweet on Monday saying that he would come out of social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram from coming Sunday. “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” the PM Modi tweeted.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

However on Tuesday, Modi shed light on his previous mysterical announcement and said that he will be “giving away” his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. This will happen on Women’s Day on March 8.

A tweet from him read: “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs”.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Say sources that to him, the only woman to inspire would be his wife and no one else as she has been the one who has led her life single handedly in spite of being a married woman.

On the same, Editor of Stardust magazine Sumita Chokroborty said, “Maybe his wife should inspire Modi ji. I believe she has never asked him for help or has ever used his name for any benefits. She has lived a simple austere life even though she is the First Lady of India. Jashodaben Narendra Modi is truly inspirational.”

Prime Minister Modi is the topmost followed leader on social media- on Facebook with over 44 million followers and is also one of the most popular politicians followed on Twitter having over 53.3 million and 35.2 million on Instagram.

The announcement had led to much anguish among his supporters and in no time, the hashtag “#NoSir” became a top Twitter trend.

Although it is unclear what prompted Modi to take this step, it could be an attempt to start a dialogue with people about the use of social media.

Anil Galgali (RTI activist) Said, “According to me, the woman who is inspired PM Modi ji is his mother. However, handling social media for one day would be his decision alone.”

This decision of the PM’s surprise announcement of going off social media has created quite a flutter on social media. The tweet, which spread like wildfire across all social media platforms elicited responses from across the political spectrum and has left netizens agog.

Soon after Modi dropped the tweet, opposition leaders’ reactions started pouring in. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi comment and said, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts. While, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had a request too when he said, ‘‘Earnestly, wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name!

Modi’s social media persona not only brings out his leadership style and highlights achievements by his government, but also gives a peek into his lifestyle and interests fleshing out the more humane side of his personality.

This announcement at a time when his government is getting brickbats has raised eyebrows. Some say that he is trying to stimulate voters to get more votes. All this time will tell.