A 37-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death in a fit of rage by her 17-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old boyfriend for objecting to their relationship in Mumbra on Wednesday afternoon, the police said on Thursday. The girl and her boyfriend who had fled after the crime were tracked late on Thursday to Haji Malang. The deceased, identified as Saba Hashmi, lived with her three daughters in the middle-income enclave of Amrut Nagar locality in Mumbra. The accused is her eldest daughter.