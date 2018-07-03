The Telecom Commission, the apex decision making body in the telecom department, is scheduled to meet on July 11 to discuss proposed new telecom policy, according to official sources.

“The Telecom Commission is scheduled to meet on July 11. It will discuss NDCP (National Digital Communications Policy),” the sources said.

The department released the draft of the proposed telecom policy, branded as National Digital Communications Policy 2018.

It aims to attract USD 100 billion or about Rs 6.5 lakh crore investments in the digital communications sector by 2022 with the help of reforms.

Promising rationalisation of levies such as spectrum charges to rejuvenate debt-ridden telecom sector, the proposed new telecom policy seeks to provide broadband access to all with 50 mbps speed, 5G services and create 40 lakh new jobs by 2022.

It proposes to adopt “Optimal Pricing of Spectrum” to ensure sustainable and affordable access to digital communications. High spectrum price and related charges have been main concern of telecom services segment, which is reeling under a debt of around Rs 7.8 lakh crore.

The policy will need cabinet approval once the telecom commission firms up its view on the same.