Extremely sad to hear the news! New Zealand is such a peaceful place. Also, appreciate the Australian and NZ PMs’ statements. I am pretty confident that they will be able to bring the perpetrators to justice, as per their law. They also have the guts to call it a terrorist attack, though Muslims were at the receiving end of it and the inhumane act was committed by ‘Right Wing’ extremists. Terrorism definitely has no religion, at all.

It appears to be impossible to put an end to the menace of terrorism unless Nations come together and unitedly fight against it. The UN also should designate not only individuals but also countries openly harbouring terrorist activities as terrorist nations and should impose severe sanctions crippling them completely while putting an embargo on the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The veto power in UNSC also should be reviewed and go by the majority of member countries. This is possible if China and America come to an understanding of these issues. Perhaps, Pakistan must be the only country which shamelessly covers up the terrorists and extremists despite their history of killing people. No other country spares in-country terrorists.

The fact is that we are among those who are facing Pakistan sponsored terrorism. In my view, there are many countries who are playing with the fire which includes Gulf countries, the U.S.A., Israel, China, and many more. It is seen that whenever and wherever any interest of conflict takes place, one of the parties starts fuelling terrorism which is a dangerous composition. Nowadays, the peacemaking leaders are more relevant while the fact is that nobody follows them when it comes to “walk the talk.” Peace can only be achieved through the path of peaceful co-existence and there is no other way for the survival of the human race on this planet.

The modern-day governments are facing both internal and external security concerns. New Zealand is a small country with a lesser population, where all Nationals live and live for their earning. They live for generations either doing their family business or works for Government or Companies there. At the same time, they are allowed to follow their own custom and methods of worship. They build their temples and Mosques and also follow their religious duties. Not very often we hear gunshots fired at common places that too in a Mosque. All the Countries keeping aside their religious following must devise means to remove gunshot killings. Gun culture should stop for the future of human existence.

Terrorism has global implications, the global community has to be vigilant against it. The United Nations is requested to change its imbecile attitude, take urgent measures to ban veto power of five countries in the wake of stumbling blocks put on the path of peace initiative by the Security Council. Ban all terror modules, those who veto peace resolutions should be stripped of veto power.

While it is heartening to see that a wide swath of the international community is unequivocally condemning the attack, such statements of solidarity must be backed up by actions which help bring to an end the ability of such terrorist groups to kill with impunity and destabilize the region. There lies the real success.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)