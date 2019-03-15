Forty people were killed and 20 more were seriously injured in armed assaults on two Christchurch mosques on Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” she said. “From what we know, it does appear to have been well planned.”

“Two explosive devices attached to suspect vehicles have now been found and they have been disarmed,” she added.

The gunman who killed numerous worshippers was a right-wing “terrorist” with Australian citizenship, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“We stand and condemn, absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist,” Morrison told a press conference.