Image: Agencies

In response to complaints about tremors in two buildings on Marine Drive, the BMC has said it will conduct an assessment to find the cause of the problem.

To allay residents’ fears, officials have directed contractors in charge of the Coastal Road project to reinstate the tetrapods that were removed to facilitate construction work.

The large, concrete tetrapods that lie along Marine Drive protect the coastline from tides and waves, and residents have blamed their removal for the tremors.

The reinstatement of the tetrapods will be finished over two or three days, civic officials said.

Representatives of the project contractor and management consultants, along with civic officials, visited the site and met the affected residents on Monday.

Officials suggest that the tremors that were specifically felt on Friday by the residents could have been due to high tide, very high waves, and extreme wind speeds.

Instruments monitoring vibrations at the Coastal Road project site near the buildings had normal readings on Sunday and Monday, an official said.