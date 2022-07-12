Representative Image

A 52-year-old man was found murdered in an apartment in Mumbra area of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Abdul Haque Zakir Ali Sayyed, was found dead in his apartment in Kausa area of Mumbra on Monday morning, inspector Babasaheb Nikam of Mumbra police station said.



An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified accused, he said. Some unidentified persons slit the victim’s wrists and throat and placed the bloodstained knife in his hand to make it appear like a suicide, the official said.

The victim’s son informed the police about the death, following which the body was sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, he added.