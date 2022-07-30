Representative Image

A man has been arrested for allegedly electrocuting a 26-year-old youth over suspicion of having an affair with his wife, Thane rural police official said

Body of Jayesh Walimbe was found on July 22 and a probe found that accused Pundalik Walimbe had killed him by administering electric shock, he said.

“The probe began after Jayesh’s kin had filed a missing person complaint with Khinavli police. Pundalik has been charged with murder and destroying evidence,” he added.

