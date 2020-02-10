Thane man nabbed with fake notes worth Rs 24 lakh at Mumbai airport

On Sunday, Mumbai crime branch officers arrested a 36-year-old man, who landed from Dubai at the international airport and seized fake currency notes of nearly Rs 24 lakh from the man.

The accused has been identified as Javed Shaikh, a resident of Thane. Santosh Rastogi a joint commissioner of police (crime branch) said, “After interrogation it revealed that the fake notes were brought from Dubai, where it had reached from Pakistan. The man collected the currency from Dubai and was asked by his handler to deliver it in Mumbai. The notes are of high quality and all the security features of the genuine currency have been successfully copied into the notes. We will probe if the money trail is associated with any terror link. ”

Based on specific information from the central agency, the police laid trap at Mumbai international airport and arrested Shaikh from the bus stop of the airport after he arrived from Dubai. After frisking police found fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination. During the interrogation Shaikh confessed that he been to Dubai for a holiday, where he was handed over the fake currency to deliver in Mumbai.

Police have arrested Shaikh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent to police custody after being produced in a holiday court on Sunday.