There’s some good news for Mumbaikars and that is that malls, eateries and multiplexes will now be allowed to remain open 24×7 from January 27. Mumbai is said to be a city that never sleeps will indeed not sleep after this announcement.

As per a report, Maharashtra Minister of environment and tourism Aaditya Thackeray who had earlier backed the idea that licensed establishments in Mumbai should be allowed to operate 24×7 called a meeting on Thursday when city authorities decided to implement the change and decided to implement the same from January 27. Owners of shopping malls, hotels and restaurants were also present at the meeting.

According to the municipal commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, “We have given permission to operate shopping malls, hotels and restaurants 24×7 functioning from January 27. Gated communities, primarily with entertainment and food plazas have been given permissions. We have cautioned the representatives of the establishments to ensure fire-safety compliance and security. Most of the malls have said that they will keep their establishments open on weekends if running it throughout the week is not feasible for them.”

In this fast paced life people usually miss their food at the right time, this new initiative of Aaditya Thackeray will surely make nightlife more happening in Mumbai.

Reportedly, some of the malls have agreed for the 24×7 implementation and the names are Atria Mall in Worli, R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Phoenix Market City in Kurla, Growel’s 101 in Kandivali, Oberoi Mall in Goregaon and High Street Phoenix at Lower Parel.

However, the authorities should give a thought to two important things that seemed to have escaped their mind. One is there ought to be police personnel on the roads to safeguard people moving on the road at night. This is because there would be chances of all kinds of crime happening. Secondly and more importantly, the railways and BEST buses have to run all throughout the night to make it easier to move from this place to the other,

In 2013 the idea was proposed by Shiv Sena and from that time, this idea was lingering. Finally the idea is soon to take shape.