Light and brightness represent the positive, the good, and the good spirits. In this view, darkness represents evil. By lighting a lamp, the lamp becomes a form of fire or “Tej” in Sanskrit. The lamp burns… not to be the light itself, but merely as a message: to remind all who are present of peace, and of positive brightness.

Lamp or Diya is an indispensable part of worship in Hindu religion. Lamps can be lit using oil or ghee. The correct method is to light diyas using ghee. It is believed that lighting lamps for prayer at home using ghee brings peace, happiness and prosperity.

Our ancestors insisted on lighting diyas using ghee morning and evening keeping in mind the antibacterial properties of ghee. Such lamps also help in reducing pollution as ghee has the ability to purify air when lighted. It also helped in keeping away small insects.

Ghee is also one among the five important items – panchamrit – as per Hindu tradition.

All the good properties of ghee were when it was not adulterated. So if possible opt for home made ghee.

Light a single lamp and with ghee derived from cow’s milk.There are many brands available today.Let this lamp be kept lit throughout the night and you feel very safe and the house will feel pure.I do not subscribe to the theory of the flam lit ghee reaches the heaven etc.but this is the best in terms of spiritual vibrations.You can clean the lamp after the ghee gets over due to combustion,with a tissue paper.You can always clean it with any detergent powder such as Vim to shine the metal ( if it’s metallic ) and then dry it with the tissue.

The portion where the oil is filled indicates the mind of the woman. When you light a lamp, all the five qualities of the woman gets prominence. So, when you light a lamp, you light your soul. It helps us in developing our intellect.

Nowadays, you can see many people (including males) lighting lamps in temples or donating oil to the temple or donating a lamp to the temple. Lighting a lamp in the temple brightens your life. If we light a lamp in our homes every evening and pray by reciting a few shlokas, it will make our lives shimmer like the lamp.

In our Hindu culture, lighting a lamp denotes dispelling away darkness. The lamp is, in most Indian languages, called as “Jyoti”. When we pray to Goddesses by lighting a lamp, the belief is that we will be richly rewarded with tremendous prosperity. Married women or girls of marriageable age are always advised to light a lamp and pray for the welfare of their family, pray for marriage to a good boy, pray for motherhood. In reality, it is said that Goddess Rajarajeshwari resides in the lamp – she represents the combined form of Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswathi.

Propitiating the Deepalakshmi (in the form of Rajarajeshwari) with vermillion, flowers, and stotras every Friday can give you benefits that cannot be described in words.

