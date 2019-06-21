The relevancy of Yoga Day has increased in the last few years, which can be attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Due to taking the initiative from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “International Yoga Day” is being celebrated. Now, this is celebrated on June 21 every year. June 21 is the longest day of the year and yoga is also important for longevity. This similarity between Yoga and June 21 is amazing. First of all, “Yoga Day” was celebrated in 2015. Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on 27 September 2014, advised celebrating Yoga Day while addressing the United Nations General Assembly. Later, on December 11, 2014, 193 members of the United Nations approved the proposal to celebrate “International Yoga Day” on June 21.

Even though “International Yoga Day” was started on June 21, 2015, but its history in India is more than 10,000 years old. Yoga is also mentioned in the Rig Veda. In the seal of Pashupati (coin) of the time of Indus Valley Civilisation, the shape of Yoga has been found in the shape. There is also mention of physical exercises in Upanishad. The present form of Yoga has also found in Katha Upanishad. There is a detailed mention of Yoga in Bhagavad Gita as well as in the Mahabharata’s Shantiparva.

Maharishi Patanjali is regarded as the father of Yoga. Maharishi Patanjali has considered Yogadarshan as the basis of the Indian culture. “Yoga Sutra” written by him is considered to be the essence of Yoga. In these sources, the origin and purpose of Yoga are inherent. Yoga is divided into three parts — first, Gyan Yoga or philosophy, second, the path of devotion, and the third, Karma Yoga or Sukhmaya Karma path.

The word Yoga has originated from Sanskrit Dhaatu ‘Yuj’, which means union of the soul in the divine. By the way, it is a substitute for physical exercise; but in reality, it is a sign of emotional and spiritual consolidation as well as exercise.

Yoga is an ancient Indian way of life, with the help of which the work of bringing the body, mind, and soul together is done. It is also helpful in keeping body and mind healthy completely. Not only diseases can be overcome by Yoga but also physical and mental disorders can be cured. Yoga creates new energy in life by strengthening the immunity of the body. It is also a means of keeping abstinence over thoughts. Also, the asanas of Yoga keep both the body and mind active.

Bihar Yoga University is well-equipped with a large library located in Bihar’s Munger district. This university was established in the year 1964 by Swami Satyananda Saraswati, whose purpose was to spread the ancient wisdom all over the world. This is the only Yoga University to provide yoga training, with more than 200 international and hundreds of national Yoga and spiritual centers connected. This university has been given honorary university status. At present, this university conducts yoga courses in Gurukul style. Today, one and two-year courses based on Yoga Philosophy, Yoga Psychology, Practical Yoga, and Environment Yoga are extremely popular. Students from all corners of the world come here to study and they return to their country and conduct Yoga centers.

Ever since “International Yoga Day” has started to celebrate, its popularity has been increasing rapidly since then. One important reason for this is the benefits of this. In today’s world, human beings suffer from selfishness, anger, jealousy, hatred, etc., but they can be overcome with the help of yoga. Regular posture and pranayama in life makes the body and mind healthy. Today, children, young and old people are benefiting from yoga.

It can be said that the way people are benefiting from it, it seems that the colour of its popularity will soon be expanded around the world. However, someone is doing politics in the name of Yoga in India. They are adding it to Surya Namaskar, but such allegations are unfounded. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative in making this day as “Yoga Day” and his efforts became successful also. In true words, this day is only related to human welfare.

Satish Singh

