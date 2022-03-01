The 243 acres of Kalina Campus of the University lacks a boundary wall. This is also a residential campus where teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as students, reside. For such a huge surrounding, there are only 140 security guards. Imagine if these 140 security guards are deployed at the four entrances and the building gates there will not be even a single security guard for 10 acres for the surveillance. The availability of only 140 security guards on the campus is too less for 24×7 vigilance.

There are only 42 CCTV cameras available for the surveillance of the 5100-meter-long route of the University campus. These 42 CCTV cameras are hardly of any use for the security officers to protect the entire big campus. This lack of security issue needs to be addressed by University administrations.

Above all the unavailability of walkie-talkies is hindering smooth communication among the security forces. If any unwanted incident happens, security guards have no alternative to passing the information. In this scenario, communication becomes very difficult? If there is a lack of communication, how can one expect quick action? Most of the time outsiders and some unauthorized elements encroach into the boundary walls of the university but hardly anyone notices.

Ashish Dwivedi, a student activist told Afternoon Voice, “I tried to talk to the Vice-Chancellor several times regarding the boundary wall and the number of the security forces but now he is not answering our calls, or responding to WhatsApp messages or emails. Is the Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University waiting for some big disaster? Or they only expect the fees from the students and not their safety?”

Amol, a Journalism student said, “The security lapse in the Mumbai university is a big threat to the safety of the students and residential staff. The incident of robbery and intruding already happened. University administration should increase the safety measure for students and staff.”

Shridhar Pednekar, a PhD Scholar, Department of Geography said, “Due to a smaller number of the security guard visiting students face a lot of problems in finding the department and issue of boundary wall is a big threat to the safety of residing staff and students at night hours.”

Some demands regarding the above issue have been placed before the University administration by mail.