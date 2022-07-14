Image: Agencies / Representative

On Thursday morning the flood started flowing at Sir Cotton Barrage at Andhra Pradesh which rose to 15.52 lakh cusecs. The flood was flowing at Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh. It is expected an increase by the evening which would cross 17 lakh cusecs in the Bhadrachalam which is the neighbour of Telangana state.

As per the report mentioned to PTI, the Special Chief Secretary (Revenue- Disaster management) G Sai Prasad stated “ The third warning signal would be issued at the Barrage by Thursday evening”.

The Water Resources Principal Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar has started monitoring the situation at the state disaster control room. Apart from that, they have also set up teams of NDRF and SDRF to control the situation of the flood. The Godavari surge would increased due to areas will be flooded in Andhra Pradesh.

In a report quoted to PTI Secretary G Sai Prasad said “seven teams of NDRF and four of SDRF have been positioned in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, West and East Godavari districts and Eluru district for rescue and relief operations”.

There are several relief camps been setup in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Konaseema, and Eluru districts in which most people have space to live in those camps. Most of the road communications were closed to all the island villages.

Due to the flood in the low-lying areas people have become more vigilant and have started for necessary precautions and most of the officials have become alert in a statement mentioned to PTI officials stated “”People living in low-lying areas and other vulnerable places should remain vigilant as the flood is increasing. The official machinery has been put on alert to meet any eventuality,” State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director B R Ambedkar”