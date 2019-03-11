The aim of the Modi Government is to diagnose the problem of farmers and do an arrangement to increasing their income. Therefore, the government is not indulging them in adopt populist schemes. For example, in 2008, the slogan of agricultural debt waiver was given, but only Rs 52, 500 crore of loan was waived from the eligible debt of 5 to 6 Lakh crore, whose actual benefit only a few farmers could get. Most of the benefits took by the rich farmers who had no concern with farming.

It is clear that farmers cannot be benefited from agricultural debt forgiveness. So, by looking at the negative consequences of agricultural debt waiver, the government is avoiding implementing schemes like agricultural debt waiver. The government wants a strong initiative to increase the income of the farmers.

According to Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, the Modi government has been trying to increase the income of farmers for the last four years. The government is considering alternatives to which the difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the market value can be sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmers. According to Singh, before 2014, MSP of many crops was about 10 to 15 per cent less than the cost of production; but due to the increase in the financial burden, the previous government did not pay attention to increase MSP, while the Modi government increased MSP as well as taking concrete steps to increase the procurement of produce.

The Telangana government is running a scheme called “Raiyat Bandh” to increase the income of farmers. Under this, 58.33 lakh farmers are being provided rupees four thousand every time for every crop season. It appears that the government wants to benefit the farmers on this pattern.

Before 2014, only 7 lakh tonnes of oilseeds and pulses were purchased through NAFED. Not only that, NAFED had reached the brink of bankruptcy, but the Modi government made it so strong by reviving it. It is now making profits. The NDA government has procured 95 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds from farmers in the last 4 years. To increase soil fertility, the government is trying to promote organic farming since 2014. Agricultural scientist Swaminathan said that it is essential for sustainable and profitable agriculture.

The Modi government has provided a fund of Rs 40,000 crore for major irrigation projects, due to which some projects will be completed by December 2019. The present government is spreading awareness about the welfare schemes of the farmers so that farmers can take advantage of government schemes.

The government has enhanced the compensation amount to provide immediate relief to farmers from disaster. The government has come up with a new crop insurance scheme, which includes the all kind of losses whether that is related to before harvest or after.

Animal population in India is 15 per cent of the total population of animals in the world. If animal husbandry is practiced professionally in India then the income of farmers can increase. Also, the risks associated with agriculture may also be lower. Farmers can get rid of the problem of monsoon uncertainty every year. To increase the income from livestock, it is necessary to encourage the indigenous breeding of cows and buffaloes, because their milk contains A-2 gene which found in them abundantly. It makes the milk healthy and nutritious. The demand for A2 milk worldwide is increasing rapidly. A-2 gene in milk produces opportunities for the farmers of India to earn more income. For example, the cow of Indian Gir breed is giving more than 70 liters of milk per day.

It is said that the purpose of the government is to increase the income of farmers, for which, to increase the MSP, to do animal husbandry in a professional way, to cultivate farming with modern technology, to comply with organic techniques, to give a certain amount of assistance to the farmers, etc. the measures which are being done by concern authorities. The government is also trying to make available the various welfare schemes like to ensure the crops, to give compensation to the farmers in case of disaster etc. Hopefully, the results of the government’s efforts will start becoming visible soon.

By Satish Singh

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

