Since the COVID-19 hit the headlines, the gossip mongering and fake news has mushroomed from all side, fake news and forwards spreading misinformation on various aspect of pandemic.

On social media and WhatsApp groups there was news in circulation with picture about newly invented vaccine on COVID-19, WHO said there is no vaccine on COVID-19 invented yet, but could take at least 18 months to be publicly available. The posts claiming Israel and the United States have already developed vaccines for Coronavirus, are false with the World Health Organisation (WHO) stating that there is no vaccine yet and calling the claim false.

Right now, only cure is prevention, follow the guidelines and maintain social distance. If isolation is bothering you then you can seek help from, The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences by dialing their toll-free helpline number 08046110007 they will help people with psychosocial support and mental health issues such as anxiety, depression and others during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

As per the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the national tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 1,071 of which 942 are active cases, 99 people have been cured and 29 people have died from COVID-19.

As of 30 March, 2020, Maharashtra has reported 12 more positive cases, with the tally going to 215, while Kerala crosses 200 active cases. Kerala reported its first death on March 28 while Maharashtra reported one more death on Monday in Pune taking the state’s death toll to 9.

Maharashtra government stated that 35 people had recovered while Kerala has reported 15 recoveries.